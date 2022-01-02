No Double-Engine Government In Bihar, Claims Tejashwi Yadav

People will soon stop taking notice of Chief Minister as well as his promises, Tejashwi Yadav claimed

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday accused the Nitish Kumar administration in Bihar of being a total failure on all fronts, especially employment generation, and claimed that there is no "double engine government" in the state.

For the past few years, the BJP has been emphasising on "double engine government" - same party rule at the Centre and in a state - claiming that it would ensure faster development.

Though Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar is the chief minister of Bihar, its ally BJP has more MLAs than that of his party.

Mr Yadav, the leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly, alleged that the Nitish Kumar-led government has failed to fulfil the commitments it had pledged.

"What happened to the Bihar government's promise of providing 19 lakh jobs to the people in a month? The public cannot wait anymore.... There is no double engine government in the state," he said.

Ahead of the assembly elections in 2020, the BJP in its manifesto had promised 19 lakh jobs to the unemployed. The RJD, on the other hand, had pledged 10 lakh employments.

"Recent reports of the central government's agencies showed the Bihar government as a failure on almost all indicators. Whenever the CM is asked about it, he has expressed his ignorance. This shows that the Bihar government is not serious about meeting the basic needs of the people," Mr Yadav, the younger son of RJD president Lalu Prasad, said.

According to NITI Aayog's national multidimensional poverty index baseline report, Bihar has been ranked poorly in majority of indices such as education, nutrition, school attendance, electricity, housing and bank accounts.

The RJD will soon launch a state-wide protest against unemployment in the state, said Mr Yadav.