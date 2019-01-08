No Disruptions During Lok Sabha's Question Hour Today

Protests in the Well with sloganeering and display of placards by members of various parties have been common in this session.

All India | | Updated: January 08, 2019 15:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
No Disruptions During Lok Sabha's Question Hour Today

The winter session of Lok Sabha, which began on December 11, will conclude today. (File)


New Delhi: 

Lok Sabha for the first time in the winter session saw no protests by opposition parties in the Well during the Question Hour today.

Protests in the Well with sloganeering and display of placards by members of various parties have been common in this session which led to frequent adjournments and suspension of 49 legislators.

The AIADMK have staged protests over construction of a dam over river Cauvery by Karnataka and the TDP lodged protests demanding special state status to Andhra Pradesh.

Congress members too disrupted proceedings on several occasions, demanding a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the Rafale aircraft deal. The Winter session of Lok Sabha, which began on December 11, will conclude today.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Lok Sabha protestsLok Sabha question hourWinter session

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bharat BandhLive TVCES 2019PM Modi BiopicHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusMamata BanerjeeUpcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizAmartya SenBandhan BankAlok Verma CaseGeneral Category ReservationMumbai Bus StrikeCES 2019 LaptopsWhatsApp Gold

................................ Advertisement ................................