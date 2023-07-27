'No Difference Between Child And...': BJP MP's Jibe At Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi hit out at PM Modi for not visiting Manipur.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that there is no difference between a 'child and the former MP'.

Speaking to ANI, Dubey said that the people will not get something to laugh about if Rahul Gandhi does not tweet.

"There is no difference between a child and Rahul Gandhi. Since he has been disqualified as an MP and has stopped coming to the Parliament, the House feels empty. If he won't tweet, then people will not get something to laugh about,"

In a video message shared by Indian National Congress on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "What is Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing for Manipur? Why is he not saying anything about Manipur? It is because Narendra Modi has nothing to do with Manipur. He knows that his own ideology has burned Manipur."

Hitting out at PM Modi for not visiting the northeastern state, Rahul Gandhi said, "Have you seen what happened in Manipur? And what is happening? You will be surprised that the Prime Minister has not said a word about Manipur. You would have thought that when a state of the country is burning, the Prime Minister of the country would say something. Many of you would have thought that the Prime Minister of the country would go to Imphal to at least talk to the people."

Notably, in April, a sessions court in Surat had dismissed the Congress leader's appeal against the conviction order passed by a magistrate's court in the previous month.

