'Democracy In Coma In Bengal': JP Nadda's Swipe At Mamata Banerjee Over 'The Kerala Story'

JP Nadda took a swipe at Mamata Banerjee over 'The Kerala Story'

Targeting TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for banning the "The Kerala Story", BJP national president J P Nadda on Friday said there is no democracy in West Bengal due to her style of functioning. Addressing an event after unveiling a book "Democracy in Coma", he also slammed Banerjee for banning "The Kerala Story" in the state and said the film has nothing to do with any religion or state.

"But Banerjee, one of the champions of democracy, has banned it in West Bengal. There is nothing left in the name of democracy in West Bengal. It is indeed a democracy in coma in the state," the BJP chief said.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, "The Kerala Story" shows how some women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS). The film was released on May 5.

The film has kicked up a political storm with opposition parties accusing the makers of spewing hate. The book unveiled by Nadda talks about post assembly poll violence in West Bengal. Talking about the book, he said, "These are not stories, but factual incidents have been quoted in the book." "I was also a victim.. the first attack was carried out on me when I had gone to Diamond Harbour," he said.

The BJP leader alleged that silencing the opposition is Banerjee's style of function, adding that the situation in her state is "very painful".

Yet, Nadda said, there is a need to bring change in Bengal which is possible with the strength of people.

"We do not talk about revenge. We talk about change. There is a need to bring change there and we can do it with your strength," he told the audience.

