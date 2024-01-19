No Delays In Plane Deliveries To India Because Of MAX 9 Issues: Boeing

Boeing expects no meaningful delays of plane deliveries to India because of the MAX 9 issues, a top executive said on Friday, addressing concerns after a cabin panel on its 737 MAX 9 jet blew out in midair earlier this month.

Boeing will also focus on the quality of aircraft over numbers in India, Darren Hulst, Boeing's vice president for commercial marketing, said at the "Wings India" air show in Hyderabad.

