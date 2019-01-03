No Deendayal Upadhyaya's Photo In Letter Pads, Rajasthan Officials Told

Ashok Gehlot government took the decision in its first cabinet meeting last week. (File photo)

The Rajasthan government issued an order on Wednesday to withdraw a December, 2017 circular, in which the previous BJP government in the state had directed all the departments, boards, corporations and self-governance organisations to put a picture of Deendayal Upadhyay as a logo in their letter pads.

The newly-elected Congress government in the state, in its first cabinet meeting last week, had decided to remove the picture of Upadhyay from the letter pads and the state printing and stationary department issued the orders to that effect on Wednesday. "The decision has been taken by the cabinet to remove the photo of Deendayal Upadhyay," Ravi Shankar Srivastava, Additional Chief Secretary of the department, said in the order.

In compliance with the decision of the cabinet, he further ordered to withdraw the December 11, 2017 circular, in which the previous government led by Vasundhara Raje had issued the directions to insert the picture of Upadhyay, an RSS ideologue and a co-founder of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the letter pads.