Remembering Deendayal Upadhyay On His Birth Anniversary

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Birth Anniversary: Leaders pay tribute

Deendayal Upadhyay Birth Anniversary: Union Ministers and other leaders are paying homage to Deendayal Upadhyay on his 104th birth anniversary today. Deendayal Upadhyay was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker and former leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of Bharatiya Janata Party. Deendayal Upadhyay became the president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet yesterday said, "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji's ideals inspire us to serve the poor and ensure a positive difference in their lives." The Prime Minister will address BJP workers across India via video link today.

"I pay my humble tribute to the great leader and profound thinker Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary today. His philosophy of Integral Humanism and Antyodaya has been a source of inspiration for all and will continue to guide the nation in the times to come," tweeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

I pay my humble tributes to the great leader and profound thinker Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary today. His philosophy of Integral Humanism and Antyodaya has been a source of inspiration for all and will continue to guide the nation in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/YBQ41t5eHK — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 25, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute on the birth anniversary of the founder of Jana Sangh, saying his life is an example of social harmony and patriotism. "The master of Indian politics, rich in versatility and founder of Jana Sangh Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji struggled throughout his life for the protection and conservation of India's culture and values. With ideas of integral Humanism and Antyodaya, he gave a progressive ideology to the nation," Mr Shah said in a tweet. Mr Shah also said Deendayal Upadhyay was "an excellent organiser" who laid the "foundation of alternative politics which is working towards bringing the poor, deprived and exploited people into the mainstream...".

भारतीय राजनीति के पुरोधा, बहुमुखी व्यक्तित्व के धनी और जनसंघ के संस्थापक सदस्य पं.दीन दयाल उपाध्यायजी ने भारतीय संस्कृति और मूल्यों की रक्षा व संरक्षण के लिए जीवन पर्यन्त संघर्ष किया। एकात्म मानववाद व अंत्योदय के विचारों से उन्होंने देश को एक प्रगतिशील विचारधारा देने का काम किया। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 25, 2020

सबसे जरूरी है कि हम हमारी राष्ट्रीय पहचान के बारे में सोचें, जिसके बिना आजादी का कोई अर्थ नहीं होता-पं. दीनदयाल जी



प्रखर राष्ट्रवादी, जनसंघ के पूर्व अध्यक्ष और अंत्योदय व एकात्म मानववाद के प्रणेता, श्रद्धेय स्व. पं. दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जी की जयंती पर उनके चरणों में कोटिश: नमन! pic.twitter.com/xbf1wnzGpz — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 25, 2020

Deendayal Upadhyay: Quotes to remember