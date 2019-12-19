No Decision To Release J&K's Former Chief Ministers Yet, Says Government

Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah have refused to sign the bond so far, an officer said.

Politicians who are in detention since Jammu and Kashmir's special status was scrapped by the central government in August would be released if they agree to sign a bond that they would not engage in any political activity which would lead to any law and order situation, officials in the Home Ministry have said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that some of them have already signed the required bonds and they have been released.

"But still as many as 23 leaders are under detention and process to win them over is still going on," a senior level functionary in the government told NDTV, adding some were released as a goodwill gesture too.

According to the official, no decision to release the three former chief ministers - Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti - has been taken yet.

"Both Omar and Mehbooba have refused to sign the bond so far," discloses an officer.

The centre recently extended the detention of Farooq Abdullah under the Public Safety Act or PSA by three months. Farooq Abdullah has been under detention since August 5, when the central government announced the end of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and split the state into two union territories.

Meanwhile, an increase in infiltration levels in Jammu and Kashmir is keeping the centre on its toes. As many as 114 successful infiltrations have been reported in first 11 months this year.

Last year, though the figure was 143 and in 2017, 136; in 2016 as many as 119 terrorists had managed to sneak from across border.

"The worry is that there are so many boots on ground all along the International Border and the Line of Control but still infiltration is not stopping," explains an officer.

However, due to continuous lockdown in the Valley, the number of stone pelting incidents came down.

In 2018, as many as 802 incidents of stone pelting were reported. This year, till December 8, 544 incidents were reported out of which only 190 have been reported after August 5.