'No Culprit Will Be Spared': Haryana Chief Minister On Nuh Violence

Manohar Lal Khattar said that "strictest action" will be taken against those responsible for incident.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said investigations into the Nuh violence are going on and asserted that no culprit will be spared.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the VHP was attacked by mobs on July 31 and spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.

Talking to reporters, Mr Khattar said police are conducting investigations and taking action, adding no culprit will be spared.

When asked about the VHP planning to resume the Braj Mandal Yatra on August 28 and whether his government has given permission, Khattar said he has no such intimation and will speak only when such a situation arises.

He had recently said the attack on the yatra on July 31 in Nuh seems to be part of a big conspiracy.

Asked about it, he said the conspiracy angle has come to the fore during the preliminary investigation.

"Since all these things are under investigation, at this stage it won't be appropriate to say anything more," he added.

To another question, if there were any intelligence inputs ahead of the yatra suggesting that this kind of situation was building up in Nuh, Khattar said all these things are being probed. "To make a comment at this stage won't be appropriate. If anything is said at this stage and something else crops up during the investigation, then you (media) only will raise questions," he said.

On khap panchayats asking the government to amend the Hindu Marriage Act prohibiting same 'gotra' marriages and whether the state has started any process in this regard, Khattar said this issue does not pertain to state government but the Centre. PTI SUN VSD ZMN

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)