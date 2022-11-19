No Country Can Defeat Terrorism On Its Own: Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah said that India has dealt with several challenging aspects of terrorism. (File)

Calling for global action against the menace of terrorism, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday argued that no country -- no matter how powerful it is -- can deal with the menace of terrorism by itself.

Speaking at the concluding session of the 3rd 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, Mr Shah said," I believe that terrorism stands in the way of democracy, human rights, economic development, and world peace."

"No matter how powerful a country or organization is, it cannot defeat the menace of terrorism, on its own. The international community has to continuously and collectively work to resolve this difficult and borderless issue," he added.

Addressing delegates from across the world, Mr Shah said in the past few decades, India has dealt with several challenging aspects of terrorism. "Zero terror policy, stringent framework on counter-terror laws, and empowerment of security agencies has resulted in a significant drop in cases of terrorism," he added.

The two-day conference event on 18th-19th November offers a unique platform for participating nations and organisations to deliberate on the effectiveness of the current international regime on Counter Terrorism Financing and the steps required to address emerging challenges.

The conference worked towards enhancing global cooperation to deny finances to terrorists and access to permissive jurisdictions to operate.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of this conference, saying that it should not be seen just as a gathering of ministers as terrorism impacts entire humanity.

Addressing the NMFT Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing in New Delhi, he said that the long-term impact of terrorism is particularly hard on the poor and on the local economy. "Be it tourism or trade, nobody likes an area that is constantly under threat", PM Modi remarked.

Welcoming the gathering, the Prime Minister marked the significance of the conference taking place in India and recalled when the nation saw the dark face of terror long before the world took serious note of it.

"Over the decades," the Prime Minister said, "terrorism, in different names and forms, tried to hurt India." He added that even though thousands of precious lives were lost, India fought terrorism bravely.

The Prime Minister highlighted that it is an opportunity for all the delegates to interact with India and its people who have been firm in tackling terror.

