After 15 Years, Narendra Modi Government Faces No-Confidence Vote

Narendra Modi government to face no-confidence motion today

For the first time in 15 years, after AB Vajyayee faced a no-confidence motion in 2003, the government is set to take up a trust vote in Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a "disruption-free and constructive debate" in the House. He said lawmakers owe this to the people and the makers of the Constitution. "India will be watching us closely," said Mr Modi.

The NDA government is expected to have a smooth sailing, when it faces the no-confidence motion, which will be initiated by the Telegu Desam Party. The BJP has reached out to all friendly parties over the last few days; however, estranged ally Shiv Sena has said it will make its stand clear just before session starts.

Though the numbers are heavily stacked against the opposition, the Congress and other parties have indicated that they are keen to utilise the debate, to attack the government on a range of issues including farmers' distress, jobs and rising cases of mob killings.

So far 26 no-confidence motions have been moved in country in the past. Of these, 23 have been unsuccessful. Three former prime ministers, who had lost the no confidence motion are Atal Behari Vajpayee in 1999, Deve Gowda in 1997 and VP Singh in 1990.

The first ever no-confidence motion was faced by Jawaharlal Nehru after the India-China War in 1963. The motion was moved against him by JB Kripalani, of the Praja Socialist Party, who was also the former president of the Indian National Congress. Mr Nehru had won by a huge margin of 285 votes.

Among the former prime ministers, Indira Gandhi faced as many as 15 no-confidence motions over her several tenures, followed by Lal Bahadur Shastri and PV Narasimha Rao, who face three each, followed by Morarji Desai, who faced two - one of which did not get to the voting stage as he resigned before that on July 12, 1979. Rajiv Gandhi and Vajpayee also faced one no-confidence motion each.