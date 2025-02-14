"No Compromise On Manipur's Territorial Integrity": Sambit Patra After President's Rule Imposed

Following the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur, BJP MP Sambit Patra on Friday reiterated the state's territorial integrity would remain intact and vowed his party's commitment to restoring peace in the region.

Mr Patra, who is in-charge of BJP's northeast unit, emphasised the party's dedication to maintaining stability in the conflict-hit state. He said illegal infiltration into Manipur would be dealt with a severe hand, as security was heightened in the state capital Imphal on Friday, amid political instability and ethnic tensions.

"After the report by the Governor of Manipur, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has put the state assembly under suspended animation, meaning it can be revived as and when the President of India deems fit, depending on circumstances," Mr Patra told ANI.

"As far as the BJP is concerned, we are committed to the continuing efforts of peace in the state and to maintaining the territorial integrity of Manipur," he added.

Reiterating the BJP's stance on national security, Mr Patra said, "There will be no compromise on the territorial integrity of Manipur. Any kind of illegal infiltration will not be allowed and will be dealt with a severe hand."

President Droupadi Murmu imposed President's Rule in Manipur on Thursday under Article 356 of the Constitution, following a report from the state governor.

The decision effectively suspends the state assembly's authority, transferring its powers to parliament. The state's administration will be directly controlled by the President through the Governor.

The proclamation, published in the Gazette of India issued by the Union Home Ministry, states that the powers of the Manipur legislative assembly will be transferred to parliament, effectively suspending the state government's authority.

President's Rule can last up to six months, subject to parliamentary approval. During this period, governance will be overseen by the central government, with the possibility of fresh elections being called to restore democratic functioning in the state.

The move came days after N Biren Singh resigned from his post as Manipur Chief Minister on February 9. His resignation came amid violence and political instability that had plagued the state for nearly two years.

The unrest in Manipur primarily involves clashes between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribes, fueled by disputes over economic benefits, job quotas, and land rights. The violence resulted in hundreds of deaths and the displacement of approximately 60,000 people.

The Union Home Ministry granted 'Z' category CRPF security cover to Mr Patra in Manipur.