"No Coercive Action": Delhi Assembly To Top Court On Facebook Executive

The Supreme Court's notice to Delhi assembly today came on a plea by Facebook India vice president Ajit Mohan

'No Coercive Action': Delhi Assembly To Top Court On Facebook Executive

Facebook's India vice president Ajit Mohan resisted attempts by Delhi assembly to summon him

New Delhi:

The Delhi assembly's peace committee that is looking into alleged misapplication of Facebook's anti-hate speech rules during the February riots in the national capital has deferred its meeting, after the Supreme Court ordered it not to take coercive action against the social media giant's top executive in India.

The Supreme Court also issued notice to the Delhi assembly secretary and others on a plea by Facebook India vice president Ajit Mohan, who asked the top court to stop the Delhi assembly from summoning him. The Delhi assembly's peace committee was to meet today.

Comments
FacebookAjit Mohan

Also Read

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india