Cop Stops Lamborghini For Inspection. What Happens Next Will Melt Your Heart

The video has gone viral on social media.

A Lamborghini owner recently shared a delightful moment with a traffic police officer. Entrepreneur Nishant Saboo was stopped by the officer for a routine inspection. However, instead of the expected tension, Mr Saboo found a fellow car enthusiast in the policeman. Mr Saboo wrote, “Police stopped my Lamborghini, but after confirming everything was clear, no challan, they asked permission to take photos with the Lambo.”

“It's great to see that even those in uniform have a passion for supercars,” he added. The man then invited him in to take a closer look. The police officer sheepishly got inside and was seen smiling as he admired the sleek design of the luxury car.



Take a look here:

“We need such happy police,” a user commented under the post.

Another said, “You are the first person in a supercar to spread happiness.”

“You have proved that happiness increases by sharing it,” a comment read.

Nishant Saboo is the founder and director of Ceramic Pro, a company specialising in advanced ceramic nanotechnology protective coating systems for automobiles. He is also the creator of SuperCarscommunity_India, a popular Instagram-based platform that showcases luxury cars across India.

This is not Mr Saboo's first encounter that has warmed hearts online. Earlier, he shared a video featuring a differently-abled man admiring the lavish collection of cars outside his showroom. Although the man didn't enter, he expressed his admiration for the vehicles from a distance.

Mr Saboo wrote in the comments, “I got his contact number. Once I'm back in Hyderabad, I will surely call him to the showroom and take him for a quick spin in my Lambo.”