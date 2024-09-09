'No Adverse Action If...': Chief Justice Asks Protesting Doctors To Return To Work

Doctors have been protesting over the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar hospital (File)

Doctors protesting over the Kolkata rape and murder case must return to work by 5 pm tomorrow. Else, they might face adverse action, the Supreme Court said today. The deadline came this afternoon during the hearing into the rape and murder case of a postgraduate medical student that has shaken the country. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud noted West Bengal government, in its affidavit, has indicated that funds have been sanctioned for carrying out safety measures of doctors, which shall be monitored by the District Collectors.

"In order to create sense of confidence we state that in the event that doctors come to work by 5 PM tomorrow, no adverse actions shall be taken. If there is continuous abstention from work despite the facilities given, there will be likelihood of action in future," said the CJI.

"We want to ensure that doctors resume work. They are in a system to render service. We will provide facilities but they have to reciprocate. If doctors do not resume work, then we cannot stop the government from taking disciplinary action," he added.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for West Bengal, ensured that doctors who resume duty will not facing action.

The Chief Justice noted Bengal government's submission that mass abstention of resident doctors at medical colleges in the state for 28 days had severely disrupted healthcare services. In its affidavit, the state health department said 23 people died due to doctors' strike.

Senior advocate Geeta Luthra submitted that senior doctors were on duty while the junior doctors were not and they were facing threats and bullying.

The CJI said he's aware of the ground situation, but the doctors must now resume work. Junior doctors cannot say seniors are working, so they won't, he added.

The postgraduate doctor on night duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was found raped and murdered on August 9. The incident sparked massive protests across Bengal amid allegations that police officials were involved in destroying evidences.

A civic volunteer, Sanjoy Roy, has been arrested in the case. The CBI, which is now probing the case, has also arrested the hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh in a corruption case.