'Used By British To Silence Gandhi': 5 Top Court Quotes On Sedition Law

Chief Justice NV Ramana said, "Dispute is it is colonial law, very same law was used by the British to silence (Mahatma) Gandhi. Is the law still necessary in our country after 75 years of Independence?"

"Our concern is misuse of the law and no accountability of the executive. If you go see the history of charging of this question, there is minimal conviction and conviction rate is low," Chief Justice told the Attorney General KK Venugopal.

"We are not blaming any state or government, but look at how Section 66A of the Information Technology Act is continuing to be used, how many unfortunate people have suffered and there is no accountability for this...," the Chief Justice said.

"This is like if a police officer wants to fix anybody in a village for something, he can use Section 124A... People are scared," the bench said.