Nitish Kumar's Test Of Majority Live Updates: CBI Raids Tejashwi Yadav's Party Men

The search operation comes on a day when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who parted ways with the BJP to ally with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), faces the trust of strength in the state assembly.

New Delhi:

The CBI today raided the premises of several RJD leaders in Bihar in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam that took place during the tenure of Lalu Prasad as Union railway minister, officials said.

Aug 24, 2022 11:28 (IST)
Allegations against me unacceptable: Bihar Speaker


Aug 24, 2022 11:22 (IST)
Bihar Assembly Speaker resigns after a speech. Mr Sinha, who had refused to resign earlier citing unfounded claims, said he wanted to address the assembly before stepping down because the allegations against him are unacceptable. 
Aug 24, 2022 11:20 (IST)

I would like to tell you that the No Confidence Motion is unclear. Eight of the nine people's letters, which were received, were not as per rule: Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha
Aug 24, 2022 11:16 (IST)
Aug 24, 2022 11:09 (IST)
Bihar Assembly Session Begins, Nitish Kumar To Face Test Of Majority Shortly

The Assembly session started on a stormy note as Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is a BJP MLA, refused to step down following a change in government. A no-confidence motion was moved against him soon after the "Mahagatbandhan" or grand alliance came to power.
Aug 24, 2022 11:02 (IST)
Land For Jobs Scam, CBI Raid: CBI Raids On Tejashwi Yadav's Party Men On Day Of Bihar Test Of Strength
Bihar CBI raid: The homes of two senior leaders of the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today in connection with the "land-for-jobs" scam
