Nitish Kumar's Test Of Majority Live Updates: CBI Raids Tejashwi Yadav's Party Men

The CBI today raided the premises of several RJD leaders in Bihar in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam that took place during the tenure of Lalu Prasad as Union railway minister, officials said.
The search operation comes on a day when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who parted ways with the BJP to ally with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), faces the trust of strength in the state assembly.
Here are the LIVE updates on Nitish Kumar's Test Of Majority:
Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha quits ahead of Nitish Kumar-Tejashwi Yadav's confidence motion.
He had refused to resign earlier citing unfounded allegations by JD(U)-RJD
Watch: Rabri Devi's reaction to CBI raids on RJD leaders
"The world is watching, we are not afraid": Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on CBI raiding senior RJD leaders in Bihar today
