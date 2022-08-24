Nitish Kumar's Test Of Majority Live Updates: CBI Raids Tejashwi Yadav's Party Men

The CBI today raided the premises of several RJD leaders in Bihar in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam that took place during the tenure of Lalu Prasad as Union railway minister, officials said.

The search operation comes on a day when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who parted ways with the BJP to ally with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), faces the trust of strength in the state assembly.

Live blog

Here are the LIVE updates on Nitish Kumar's Test Of Majority:

Aug 24, 2022 11:28 (IST) Allegations against me unacceptable: Bihar Speaker



Aug 24, 2022 11:22 (IST) Bihar Assembly Speaker resigns after a speech. Mr Sinha, who had refused to resign earlier citing unfounded claims, said he wanted to address the assembly before stepping down because the allegations against him are unacceptable.

I would like to tell you that the No Confidence Motion is unclear. Eight of the nine people's letters, which were received, were not as per rule: Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha

Aug 24, 2022 11:16 (IST) Watch: Rabri Devi's reaction to CBI raids on RJD leaders

Aug 24, 2022 11:09 (IST) Bihar Assembly Session Begins, Nitish Kumar To Face Test Of Majority Shortly

The Assembly session started on a stormy note as Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is a BJP MLA, refused to step down following a change in government. A no-confidence motion was moved against him soon after the "Mahagatbandhan" or grand alliance came to power. The Assembly session started on a stormy note as Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is a BJP MLA, refused to step down following a change in government. A no-confidence motion was moved against him soon after the "Mahagatbandhan" or grand alliance came to power.