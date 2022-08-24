'No Run-Out This Time': Tejashwi Yadav On Alliance With Nitish Kumar

Tejashwi Yadav said, "If you join hands with the BJP, then you are Harishchandra".

Cricketer-turned-politician Tejashwi Yadav cited a cricketing analogy today to describe the new Grand Alliance with Nitish Kumar -- who had ended the ruling alliance with him and the Congress five years ago. "I am a cricketer and this partnership will create tumult. This is a never-ending innings, it will be historic. Our partnership will be long. No one is going to be run out," he said in Bihar assembly today, ahead of the trust vote. The new government headed by Nitish Kumar has to prove its majority in the floor of the house.

Tejashwi Yadav, who has reoccupied the post of Nitish Kumar's Deputy in the new government, accused the BJP of playing divisive politics and attempting to stamp out opposition parties.

"Go to any state where the opposition is in power or where the BJP is scared. They bring in their three Jamai (sons-in-law) -- the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department".

"A narrative, an agenda is being created. If you join hands with the BJP, then you are Harishchandra (a king from mythology known for his honesty and truthfulness). Else you are a criminal, a rapist, and the ED and the CBI will be set after you," he said.

"We are at a stage where we have just two options -- first to see the country destruct over social tension or we collaborate and save the country. This is what we have done. We are well aware of what they will do in the future. Today if you ask a child in Bihar about the ED, CBI and the IT, they will tell you that these agencies work for the BJP," he added.

In today's atmosphere, what Nitish Kumar has done is praiseworthy, he said, referring to the Janata Dal United chief's move to end his partnership with the BJP. "I thank my father Lalu ji too. They tried to scare him, intimidate him, but he has never bowed before communal forces," he said.

"Reporters asked us how this alliance happened. I told them – 'Not the way it happened in Maharashtra'. The BJP has only one way -- either scare people and if they refuse to be scared, buy them," he added amid vociferous protests from the BJP members.

Bihar, he said, will never be cowed or defeated.

"Your national president came to the cradle of democracy and threatened to finish regional forces. Nitish Kumar was being troubled so much. We decided we will not let Samajwadi politics be finished from the country… All of us alliance partners praised Nitish Kumar's decision and we stand firmly behind him," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Mr Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal has the largest number of seats in the Bihar Assembly, followed by Mr Kumar's JD(U) and the Congress. The alliance has practically mopped up all the parties, leaving the BJP isolated.