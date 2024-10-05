Nitish Kumar's Party Leader Puts Up Posters Demanding Bharat Ratna For Him

JDU's Chotu Singh pasted these posters in Patna

Ahead of the Janata Dal-United's executive committee meeting on Saturday, a party leader, Chotu Singh, grabbed headlines after he put up posters demanding Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country, for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Chotu Singh pasted such posters in Patna, including outside the JD(U) office, featuring a prominent photograph of Nitish Kumar alongside other party leaders and himself.

The posters have a message: "The renowned socialist man of Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, should be awarded the Bharat Ratna."

It reflects the party's effort to highlight his achievements and contributions to the state, particularly as a leader focused on socialist ideals and development.

While the posters and the demand may be a personal initiative of Chotu Singh, this move may also be seen as an attempt to galvanise support for the Chief Minister, especially within the JD(U), ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly election.

The JD(U) leadership has consistently positioned Nitish Kumar as the architect of Bihar's development since 2005, often highlighting his long tenure as Chief Minister, which spans over 19 years.

Despite a brief interruption in 2014 when he handed over the role to Jitan Ram Manjhi, Nitish Kumar has been a central figure in Bihar's governance, implementing several key reforms and projects that the party emphasises as milestones in the state's progress.

The JD(U) leaders always claim that 50 per cent of women's reservation in Panchayati Raj Institutions was CM Nitish's achievement. Apart from that, he is also famous for taking the bold step of banning liquor in the state.

In addition to his role as Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar has also served as a Union Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government, where he held key portfolios of Railways and Agriculture. As Railway Minister, he was recognised for initiatives aimed at improving safety, modernising the railway network, and pushing for infrastructure development.

JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, National Vice President Basistha Narain Singh, national general secretary Manish Verma, and state president Umesh Kushwaha are scheduled to attend the meeting.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)