Nitish Kumar's Outburst Over Murder: 'Why Don't You Give Clues To Cops?'

Nitish Kumar said the police are investigating the murder of an IndiGo executive

A furious Nitish Kumar today lashed out at the media over what he called "wrong and inappropriate" questions on the murder of an IndiGo airline executive close to his home. "If you have any clues, please share with the police," the Bihar Chief Minister sneered, challenging reporters to help solve the crime.

"Your questions are completely wrong, entirely inappropriate," Mr Kumar raged, as reporters, on the sidelines of an event, asked him about IndiGo manager Rupesh Kumar Singh's killing on Tuesday.

Mr Singh was in his SUV outside the gates of his home, waiting to be let in, when two men riding a bike shot him dead. The killing took place barely 2 km from the Chief Minister's home, which has provoked questions of lawlessness on Mr Kumar's watch.

"Don't call it apraadh (crime). A murder has taken place. There is always a motive. We need to see the reason for the murder. The police are looking into it," the Chief Minister said. "If you have any clues please share... Don't demoralise the police like this. What happened before 2005? There was so much crime, so much violence..."

Mr Kumar went on: "You are so mahaan (great). Who are you supporting? I am asking you directly. There was so much crime under the husband-wife duo. Why don't you highlight that?" He did not name Lalu Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi, both Chief Minister in the 1990s.

As a parting shot, he said he would speak to the police chief and make sure journalists' inputs on who committed the murder were taken directly.

Reporters said the police chief hardly ever took their calls. Mr Kumar reportedly spoke to the top cop after the event and asked him to respond to the phone-calls.

Reacting to Mr Kumar's outburst at the media, opposition RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the son of Lalu Yadav, tweeted: "Nitish Kumar has surrendered before criminals. He said nobody can stop crimes. There were crimes during Harappa civilization too. Just compare. Instead he is asking reporters whether they know who the criminals are."

दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़:-



मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने हाथ उठा अपराधियों के सामने किया सरेंडर।



कहा, "कोई नहीं रोक सकता अपराध!" हड़प्पा काल में भी होते थे अपराध। ज़रा तुलना कर लीजिए।



उल्टा पत्रकारों से पूछ रहे है क्या आपको पता है कौन है अपराधी और वो क्यों करते है अपराध? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 15, 2021

Mr Kumar, who recently became Chief Minister for the fourth time, is under intense pressure over the murder not just from the opposition but also from ally BJP, which scored far more seats than his party in the state election.

A BJP Rajya Sabha member Gopal Narayan Singh, went as far as to say Mr Kumar had no control over law and order in the state. "The government of Bihar is running with (BJP) our support, but we are aware of the situation. It is also necessary to speak on this for the improvement of Bihar. I think law and order is poor in the state and corruption cases are on surge. There is no control over the law order in the state. There is no visible grip of our government on the current police system presently," Mr Singh said of his own government.