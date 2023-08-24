Nitish Kumar's JD(U) Names 98 National Executives Ahead Of 2024 Elections

"All MPs of the party are ex officio members of the national executive," said a party leader.

Gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (United) has announced a 98-member new national executive of the party.

JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh on Wednesday announced the new national executive.

A notable omission from the list is the name of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh from the national executive committee. All members of the party in both Houses of Parliament, except Harivansh, and all JD(U) ministers in the state cabinet figure in the list.

The party has 16 MPs, all from Bihar, in the Lok Sabha, and five, including Harivansh, in the Rajya Sabha.

In an apparent bid to prepare the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge earlier this week announced the members of the new Congress Working Committee (CWC).

The new CWC has a total of 39 leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Jairam Ramesh, Naseer Hussain, Alka Lamba, Supriya Srinate, Pawan Khera among others.

