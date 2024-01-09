'Nitish Kumar Should Be Next Prime Minister': JD(U) MLA

JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal, speaking on seat sharing within the INDIA bloc, said on Monday that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar travelled across the country and created the alliance and he should be the next Prime Minister.

"The next Prime Minister should be Nitish Kumar. He travelled across the country and created the INDIA bloc. No one is capable of becoming PM other than Nitish Kumar. Kharge? I don't even know his name. No one knows him; everyone knows who Nitish Kumar is," the JD(U) MLA said.

Gopal Mandal said that the grand old party might be the biggest party in the country but not in Bihar.

"Even if we give 40 seats of Bihar to Congress, will they be able to win? The Congress will not be able to win a single seat in Bhagalpur. Congress may be the biggest party in the country but not in Bihar. Here, JD(U) and RJD are the biggest parties," he said.

Earlier in the day, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said the JD(U) and RJD are in a position to counter the BJP in Bihar, had won 16 seats and will not compromise there.

"It is all right if Congress is seeking more seats in those states where they are in power. But it is impractical if they demand more seats in the states where they are not in a powerful position," Mr Tyagi told news agency ANI.

KC Tyagi further said, "The Janata Dal-United is the organising body of the INDIA bloc. We are distressed by the preparations of the Bharatiya Janata Party. We are also concerned about the seat-sharing strategy of the INDIA bloc. We want things to be figured out as soon as possible".

Speaking on the Prime Ministerial face of the mega alliance, he said, "Nitish Kumar is the face behind the formation of the alliance, and this post is far bigger than that of the convener".

The JDU leader also took a dig at Congress stating that the latter is only worried about the party.

"The Congress is free to decide on the convener. They are worried about their own party, and we are worried about the alliance," Mr Tyagi said.

As the countdown to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls has begun, the INDIA bloc has begun its seat-sharing talks in earnest.

After the Trinamool Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT), it is the Janata Dal United that has been firm in its demand for 16 seats in Bihar.

The JDU currently holds 16 seats in Bihar; 17 are held by the BJP and the RJD does not have any Lok Sabha seat in the state.

The allocation of seats becomes pivotal for Congress, especially after recent electoral setbacks.

India's political landscape is undergoing a significant transition as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw near. The INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) consortium is gearing up to challenge the established National Democratic Alliance.

The bloc is struggling to resolve key challenges, including finalising seat-sharing arrangements and, most importantly, deciding on a PM face, while the BJP has started executing strategies it laid out in 2023 to secure victory in the general elections.