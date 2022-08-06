In Fresh Snub, Nitish Kumar Seeks Estranged Aide RCP Singh's Property Details

The ruling Janata Dal United in Bihar sought a reply from former national president RCP Singh on all the properties he has acquired in the last nine years. The message comes just a week after videos emerged of him raising slogans projecting himself as the future chief minister.

In a letter to Mr Singh, the party claimed that several irregularities had been noticed in properties that he had acquired.

Commenting on the letter, RCP Singh told NDTV, "These properties were bought by my wife or daughters who are income tax payers since 2010."

He said that the letter is the party's attempt to humiliate him.

In June, he had been evicted out of a spacious bungalow in Patna's VIP zone.

RCP Singh, who was once a confidante of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, recently stepped down as Union minister after the party denied him another term in the Rajya Sabha.

The former IAS officer's fall from grace is blamed on his acceptance of a cabinet berth without the consent of the chief minister who has been opposed to the BJP's offer of "token representation" to allies.

Upon resignation, RCP Singh has been staying at his native village in the Nalanda district and touring nearby areas in an apparent bid to find the ground under his feet.