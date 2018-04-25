Nitish Kumar Rebuffs NITI Aayog CEO's Comment On Backwardness Nitish Kumar claimed that the British rulers had meted out a harsh treatment to the state following its active participation in the Revolt of 1857, which led to its relative backwardness.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today apparently rebuffed NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant's comment blaming state's like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for country's economic backwardness, saying the state was making rapid progress despite being in need of more assistance than it had so far been receiving.



Delving into history, Mr Kumar claimed that the British rulers had meted out a harsh treatment to the state following its active participation in the Revolt of 1857, which led to its relative backwardness.



The chief minister was speaking at a seminar organized here on the eve of the 160th death anniversary of Veer Kuer Singh, a hero of 1857 revolt against British empire. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi was present with him on the occasion.



"Even today, Bihar is making progress mainly through its own resources though it needs and deserves help", Mr Kumar remarked.



Mr Kumar has been at the helm of state's affair for past 13 years except for a brief period when he had appointed Jitan Ram Manjhi on the chair after JD(U) shocking defeat in 2014 general elections.



The NITI Aayog CEO's comment while speaking at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi on Monday last that eastern India, particularly states like Bihar, UP and Chhattisgarh, is keeping India backward, especially on the social indicators had not been taken kindly by parties in Bihar.



Leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav tweeted "so he means so-called Bihar model of Nitish Kumar is hoax and forged".



The statement has also been criticized by the Janata Dal(United) which is headed by Mr Kumar, even as Mr Kant clarified that he had not intended to belittle any state.



