Nitish Kumar Meets Amit Shah Ahead Of PM Modi's Oath Ceremony

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met BJP president Amit Shah today, and both the leaders allegedly discussed JD(U)'s representation in the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be sworn in for a second term on Thursday.

JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said his party will be represented in the government but declined to comment on the details of its likely representation.

Mr Kumar also held a meeting with his party's office-bearers.

Another BJP ally from Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party, is likely to be represented by its president Ram Vilas Paswan in the government.

The LJP had passed a resolution on Tuesday, naming him as its representative in the government.