Nitish Kumar Meets Amit Shah Ahead Of PM Modi's Oath Ceremony

JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said his party will be represented in the government but declined to comment on the details of its likely representation.

All India | | Updated: May 29, 2019 20:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Nitish Kumar Meets Amit Shah Ahead Of PM Modi's Oath Ceremony

Nitish Kumar also held a meeting with his party's office-bearers. (File)


New Delhi: 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met BJP president Amit Shah today, and both the leaders allegedly discussed JD(U)'s representation in the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be sworn in for a second term on Thursday.

JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said his party will be represented in the government but declined to comment on the details of its likely representation.

Mr Kumar also held a meeting with his party's office-bearers.

Another BJP ally from Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party, is likely to be represented by its president Ram Vilas Paswan in the government.

The LJP had passed a resolution on Tuesday, naming him as its representative in the government.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Nitish KumarBJP president Amit ShahPM Modi's Oath Ceremony

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Naveen PatnaikArun JaitleySheila DikshitTej PratapUS TradeMamata BanerjeeVladimir PutinLive NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleRedmi K20 ProOppo RenoFlipkat SaleNote 7 ProVenue Review

................................ Advertisement ................................