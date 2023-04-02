Nitish Kumar Holds High-Level Meet With Top Cop Over Ram Navami Clashes

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday held a high-level meeting with senior officials over communal tensions during Ram Navami festivities at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns and directed them to take strict action against those involved in the violence.

The chief minister also announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family of a person who died following clashes between two groups on Saturday in Bihar Sharif (Nalanda).

Immediately after the high-level meeting, Director General of Police RS Bhatti told reporters that the clashes that erupted at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns during the Ram Navami festivities were "attempts to disrupt the communal harmony in the state".

During the meeting, Kumar directed officials to take strict action against the elements who disturbed the peace and communal harmony in the state, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

“The CM instructed security forces to keep an eye on everything and take action against miscreants," it said.

Chief Secretary Amir Subhani and the DGP were present at the meeting and jointly held a press conference after that.

The DGP said, "Prima facie it appears that the incidents that took place at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif were attempts to disrupt the communal harmony in the state. Police officials are on the job to identify the accused who indulged in the mischief…action will be taken against those who tried to take the law into their hands." The state police have so far arrested 109 people as part of its investigation into the clashes during the Ram Navami festivities, he said, claiming that "now the normalcy has been restored in both towns and the situation is completely under control".

"Four additional companies of para-military forces have been deployed in both districts and senior officials of the district police are also scrutinising video footages to identify the miscreants," he said.

Authorities concerned had given licences to 1,832 organisations for carrying out Ram Navami processions in the state, the DGP said.

Responding to media queries, the chief secretary said, “The CM has directed us to take note of the situation in every district by virtually communicating with police in charge of specified areas”.

The clashes between the two groups during the processions of Ram Navami on March 30 continued till April 1.

Notably, a bomb blast in Sasaram's Rohtas on Saturday left six people injured and two persons were arrested in the case.

"During verification of reports of six persons getting injured yesterday at 9 pm, it has been found that they were injured during illegal explosive handling. It has no connection with the clashes that took place in Sasaram. Further investigation is on”, the DGP said.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's tour to Sasaram on Sunday was cancelled following the clashes there on March 30.

