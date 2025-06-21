Nitish Kumar's Big Move Ahead Of Polls, Monthly Pension Hiked To Rs 1,100

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today announced an increase in the monthly pension for elderly, disabled persons, and widowed women from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100. The decision, which will take effect from July, will impact 1,09,69,255 beneficiaries under the state's Social Security Pension Scheme.

"I am happy to inform you that under the Social Security Pension Scheme, all the elderly, disabled and widowed women will now get a pension of Rs. 1100 instead of Rs. 400 every month. All the beneficiaries will get pension at the increased rate from the month of July. It will be ensured that this amount is sent to the account of all the beneficiaries on the 10th of the month. This will help 1 crore 9 lakh 69 thousand 255 beneficiaries a lot," Mr Kumar announced.

मुझे यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि सामाजिक सुरक्षा पेंशन योजना के तहत सभी वृद्धजनों, दिव्यांगजनों और विधवा महिलाओं को अब हर महीने 400 रु॰ की जगह 1100 रु॰ पेंशन मिलेगी। सभी लाभार्थियों को जुलाई महीने से पेंशन बढ़ी हुई दर पर मिलेगी। सभी लाभार्थियों के खाते में यह राशि महीने की 10… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 21, 2025

"The elderly are a precious part of society and ensuring their dignified living is our top priority. The state government will continue to make efforts in this direction," he added.

This announcement comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for later this year. The Janata Dal (United) and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are seeking to consolidate their position against an opposition front led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.

The Bihar government has also revised powers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Village heads (mukhiyas) are now authorised to independently sanction schemes worth up to Rs 10 lakh, doubling the previous threshold of Rs 5 lakh.

In a meeting on Thursday, the Chief Minister approved significant increases in allowances for elected representatives under the Panchayati Raj system: The Zilla Parishad (ZP) President's monthly allowance will increase from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. ZP Vice President's allowance has been raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. Mukhiyas will now receive Rs 7,500 per month, up from Rs 5,000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Siwan on Friday, marking his fifth tour of Bihar in 2025. Addressing a large crowd, he praised Bihar's role in national progress and slammed the Congress-RJD alliance while endorsing Nitish Kumar's development agenda.

"India is on the path to becoming the third-largest economy, and Bihar will play a big role in this," PM Modi said.

He announced projects worth Rs 5,736 crore, including 22 urban infrastructure projects, six new road projects, one rail initiative, and the launch of two new trains-including a Vande Bharat Express. Also unveiled was the export of the first locomotive built in the Madhura rail factory.

"The engine made in Bihar will now run trains in Africa... this is the new identity of Bihar," PM Modi said.