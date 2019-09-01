Nitish Kumar Government On Backfoot Over Law-And-Order Situation In Bihar

Nitish Kumar has come under attack from the opposition over the two incidents.

Two incidents in as many weeks in Bihar have given the opposition an opportunity to target Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the state's "deteriorating" law-and-order situation. The gruesome murder of a contractor allegedly at the hands of a government official and a display of political high-handedness by a ruling Janata Dal United MLA at a Nalanda hospital have triggered the criticism.

Nitish Kumar, who holds the state home department portfolio, came under attack after a chief engineer with the Water Resources Department allegedly set a contractor afire at Gandak Colony in Gopalganj for refusing to pay Rs 15 lakh as bribe on Thursday. The victim, Ramashankar Singh, was taken to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, where he later died.

Although the murder drew protests in the state, the accused -- Murlidhar Singh -- and his wife are yet to be arrested.

In the second instance, doctors at the Sardar Hospital in Nalanda went on strike on Saturday after Janata Dal United MLA Jitendra Kumar allegedly threatened a civil surgeon at the establishment. He allegedly wanted the post-mortem examination of a party worker's body done immediately, which the doctors said was not humanly possible.

The Sadar Hospital has asked Nitish Kumar to initiate action against Jitendra Kumar, who represents Asthawan constituency in the state assembly.

