Nitish Kumar's Fresh Pitch For Special Category Status To Bihar

Nitish Kumar spoke about measures taken under his stewardship to uplift weaker sections (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday defended a fresh pitch for special category status, stressing that in addition to their own expenses, states were saddled with a sizeable share of the cost of central schemes.

Nitish Kumar said this at 'Bhim Sansad' in Patna, a public meeting organised by the JD(U) on the occasion of Constitution Day, to honour Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

"We are followers of socialist icon Ram Manohar Lohia who had close ties with Dr Ambedkar. They happen to be the five people whom our party officially looks up to for inspiration - the other three being Mahatma Gandhi, Jayaprakash Narayan, and (former Bihar Chief Minister) Karpoori Thakur," Mr Kumar said, adding, without taking any names, "Those in power at the Centre now had played no role in the drafting of the Constitution".

The longest-serving Chief Minister of the state spoke about the various measures taken under his stewardship for the uplift of weaker sections of society, including the recent hike in reservations for SCs, STs, OBCs, and extremely backward classes.

"We took the step after a caste survey which has brought to light that the state is home to 94 lakh poor families. We intend to undertake many more measures for poverty alleviation a reason why I intend to launch a fresh campaign for special status", said Mr Kumar, who has been raising the demand for nearly a decade.

"I solicit the support of people of the state for my campaign. Our critics say the central government is providing us with enough assistance. It is nonsense. The Centre launches schemes and tries to get away with the entire credit while the states are made to bear 40 per cent of the expenses", alleged the JD(U) leader, who had snapped ties with the BJP last year and has since emerged as a key leader of the INDIA coalition.

Mr Kumar turned towards journalists present and said, "I also urge you to support my demand for special status to Bihar which will benefit all segments of society".

"I know you are unable to work with freedom. Do not worry. Once we get rid of the current regime at the Centre, you will be able to wield your pen as per your conscience. Till then, you can at least use your social media outreach to support our cause", he said.

The 'Bhim Sansad' was organised by state minister Ashok Choudhary, seen as the Dalit face of the JD(U) which counts on OBCs, other than the Yadavs, and extremely backward classes, as its core base. The congregation was also addressed by other senior leaders, including JD(U) chief Rajiv Ranjan Singh "Lalan".

