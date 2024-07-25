Nitish Kumar Cheated People Of Bihar On Special Category Status: Lalu Yadav

Earlier on Tuesday, he criticised the Central government over the Union Budget

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Thursday criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and accused him of 'surrendering' to the BJP.

Claiming that the Central government had failed to allocate substantial resources to Bihar in the Union Budget, Lalu Prasad said it was like giving only a "Jhunjhuna (toy)" to the state.

Speaking to the media persons at the Patna Airport, the RJD chief stated, "Nitish Kumar has just cheated the people of Bihar on the special category status. He is repeating the statement of the Central government and does not have a stand of his own."

"It is absolutely clear that the development of Bihar cannot take place without getting the special category status of the state," Lalu Prasad further said.

Earlier on Tuesday, he criticised the Central government over the Union Budget, saying that it had nothing for the poor and the farmers.

The former was in Delhi for a routine health check-up and was admitted to AIIMS for a few hours.

