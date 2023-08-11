'BJP Will Be Wiped Out From Bihar In 2024': Nitish Kumar's Big Prediction

Nitish Kumar said that the BJP is in panic mode (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has predicted that the BJP will be wiped out of the state in 2024 general elections.



Nitish Kumar said that the BJP is in panic mode after Opposition parties came together to form INDIA bloc. "The party is troubled with the Opposition unity," Mr Kumar said.

On being asked if he foresaw BJP's defeat in next year's Lok Sabha elections, Mr Kumar responded with a resounding "bilkul" (certainly).

"All of us have joined hands for the betterment of the country. They (the BJP) are not aware that many parties, which I shall not name right now, are with them out of fear. They will come over to this side when the elections are announced," said Nitish Kumar - one of the key architects of the INDIA alliance.

"If you inquire with the people of this country, they will agree that that the BJP is focused on campaigns and publicity. Can you see any development initiatives?," he asked.

Nitish Kumar who snapped ties with the BJP last year. He took oath as Bihar chief minister for the eighth time after severing ties with the BJP and joining hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

The JD(U)-RJD government completed one year yesterday.

Mr Kumar's remarks come a day after Bihar BJP president Samrat Chaudhary launched a blistering attack on the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the state, saying that the Chief Minister's "crutch politics" was coming to an end.

"He has become a symbol of bad governance," Mr Chaudhary said.