Nitish Kumar At His Side, Telangana's KCR Says 'Need BJP-Mukt Bharat'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, sharing dais with Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar today, took on the BJP, tweaking its slogan of "Congress-mukt Bharat". "What we need now is BJP-mukt Bharat (BJP-free India)," said Mr Rao, who has been trying to formulate a non-Congress non-BJP front for several years.

That front is yet to take off and there was expectation that Mr Kumar might bring to it the necessary momentum.

The Bihar Chief Minister, however, indicated today that they have the big picture in mind. "Why Third Front, we are working on the main Front," he said. "All opposition parties should come together and give slogan of BJP-mukt bharat,"added Mr Rao.

Mr Rao is the first of the key opposition leaders to meet Mr Kumar after he broke away from the BJP. Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Telangana Chief Minister had met multiple opposition leaders -- including Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar and Chandrababu Naidu -- to help launch the front.



But opposition unity -- with or without the Congress -- has been hard to achieve.

This time, Mr Kumar's move to ditch the BJP has brought cheer to the opposition camp, with many expecting that the eight-time Chief Minister might be the face of the Opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 general elections.

Earlier today, the two leaders launched a joint-attack on the BJP, sharing dais at a function in Patna.

Mr Kumar criticised the "excessive prachaar-prasaar" (publicity) and the BJP-led Centre's alleged lack of sensitivity towards the needs of the states.

The BJP, still smarting from the break-up with Mr Kumar, has dismissed the get-together.

Mr Kumar's former deputy Sushil Modi, who is now a member of the Rajya Sabha, said it is a "meeting of two daydreamers who have no standing in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" and dubbed the meeting as the "latest comedy show of opposition unity".