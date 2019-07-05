Nitin Gadkari's Lok Sabha Election Win Challenged In Court By Nana Patole

Nitn Gadkari defeated Nana Patole by 1.97 lakh votes in the 2019 election

Congress leader Nana Patole Friday filed a petition before the Bombay High Court challenging Union minister Nitin Gadkari's election to the Lok Sabha from Nagpur, alleging illegalities in the electoral process.

Nitn Gadkari defeated Nana Patole by 1.97 lakh votes in the 2019 election.

"A petition was filed before the Nagpur bench of the high court Friday challenging Gadkari's election," said Mr Patole's lawyer Vaibhav Jagtap.

Holding a press conference in Nagpur, the Congress leader alleged that laid-down procedures were not followed by the election authorities.

"The petition is against the Election Commission of India, their chief officers and Nitin Gadkari," Mr Patole said.

During the election, Mr Patole had questioned the security around the strongrooms housing electronic voting machines.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability