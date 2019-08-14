'Strong Reply To Terrorists': Nitin Gadkari On Centre's J&K Move

"The dreams of all Indians have been fulfilled," Nitin Gadkari said. (File)

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said today that the Independence Day will be celebrated with "much more enthusiasm" this time because of the Centre's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

With its Kashmir decision, the government has given a strong reply to terrorists and "Pakistan's infiltration activities" in the valley, Mr Gadkari said at an event in Nagpur.

"By revoking Article 370, we have strongly retaliated to the infiltration activities of Pakistan in Kashmir. The dreams of all Indians are fulfilled in the real sense today," he said.

Mr Gadkari said, "There is peace in Kashmir and in a way, terrorists have got a strong reply from India. And in this backdrop, the Independence Day tomorrow will be celebrated with more enthusiasm."

The senior BJP leader said everyone should resolve to fulfill the dream of ''Akhandh Bharat'' (undivided India).

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.