Nitin Gadkari Releases India's First Manual On Road Expansion

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday released India's first highway capacity manual "Indo-HCM" which will guide road engineers and policymakers on issues related to road expansion.



Developed by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), the manual is based on an extensive, country-wide study of the traffic characteristics on different categories of roads like a single lane, two-lane and multi-lane urban roads, inter-urban highways and expressways, and the associated intersections on these roads.



While launching the manual, Mr Gadkari expressed hope that the manual would help in scientific planning and expansion of road infrastructure in the country.



Calling upon the scientific fraternity -- as well as designers, policymakers, and executioners of highways projects -- he said that India "urgently needs to catch up with the world's best technology and practices being used in the sector".



He said there was need to build world-class infrastructure that is "safe, cost-effective and environment-friendly".



Mr Gadkari also underscored the need to popularise the use of new material like fly-ash, plastic, oil slag, and municipal waste in road construction.



He also called upon researchers and engineers to expedite formulation of a good design for safe and effective speed breakers for Indian roads.



The manual lays down guidelines for when and how to expand or manage different types of roads and their intersections, and the level of services to be put in place. It is designed to be a useful tool for guiding road engineers and policymakers in the country.



It has been developed based on the unique nature and diversity of traffic on Indian roads.



While countries like USA, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Taiwan developed their own highway capacity manuals long time ago, this is the first time that the manual has been developed in India, a statement said.





