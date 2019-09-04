Nitin Gadkari, Rahul Gandhi Pulled Over On Twitter Amid New Traffic Fines

Twitter users shared an old photo of Nitin Gadkari riding a scooter without a helmet.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have found themselves at the receiving end of criticism on social media as motorists across the country grapple with a sharp hike in penalties for traffic violations.

Twitter users pulled out old photographs of the two politicians on two-wheelers without helmets, asking the police to take action.

Hello @DGPMaharashtra , please look into the serious traffic rules violation committed by Transport Minister @nitin_gadkari ji or are the new rules applicable on ordinary citizens only ? https://t.co/ecKZBLHsivpic.twitter.com/R63K0ymlQt — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) September 3, 2019

The hefty fines for traffic violations have triggered worry among law-breaking motorists across the country. On Tuesday, a scooter rider was fined Rs 23,000 in Gurgaon for not carrying his vehicle's registration documents and his driving licence.

The new rules - which brand common offences like the use of cellphone while driving, jumping traffic lights and driving on the wrong lane as "dangerous driving" - came into effect on Sunday.

Under the new rules, the fine for driving without a seat-belt has been upped from Rs 100 to Rs 1000. Using cellphones while driving can invite a fine between Rs 1,000-5,000 - up from Rs 1000.

For drunk driving, the fine has been hiked from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. Speeding has a penalty anywhere between Rs 1,000 - Rs 2,000.

In case of any road offence by underage drivers, the guardian or owner of the vehicle will be held guilty. The penalty will be Rs 25,000 along with three years in jail and the registration will be cancelled.

