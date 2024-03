The BJP released its second list of candidates this evenng for the Lok Sabha polls, after a last-minute hiccup over one seat each in Bihar.

The list of 72 names includes a number of old hands including senior leaders Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal. The fresh face is Manohar Lal Khattar, who was pulled out of the Haryana Chief Minister's post yesterday.

Sources said there was an eleventh-hour negotiation over one seat in Bihar.

In Karnataka, the party is fielding around 10 new faces.