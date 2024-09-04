Nitin Gadkari Identifies 'Culprits' Behind Shoddy Infra Projects

Nitin Gadkari attends the 2nd edition of 'Tunnelling India' organised by industry body FICCI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has strongly criticised those who draw up reports for building critical highways and tunnels across the country for not following proper procedures, which can lead to accidents and tunnel collapse.

"I should not use these words, but if there is any culprit in this, then it is the one who made the DPR. I apologise; I am using the word culprit. The companies that make DPRs are owned by retired government officers. They work on Google from their homes without any detailed investigation," the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said at the 2nd edition of 'Tunnelling India' organised by the industry body FICCI.

A detailed project report, or DPR, is a summary of key elements of any large project.

Mr Gadkari said it is very important for DPR-makers to stick to proper procedures since the DPR contains a lot of technical information.

"Our government has such a system that after getting the DPR, they only do the work of issuing the tender. Because the ministers are not the ones to understand technical terms, technical and financial qualifications are also wisely included by the officials," he said.

The Union Minister cautioned that some companies manipulate the tender process, which brings in risks of errors in the final project.

"I have no hesitation in saying that some big companies get these financial and technical qualifications done as per their own calculation," Mr Gadkari said.

Such manipulation in the tender process leads to cost escalation. One way to counter this tendency is to ensure healthy competition and carry out comprehensive studies, he added, citing as an example the efficient manner in which the Zozila tunnel was built.

Mr Gadkari said government officers have a major influence in the decision-making process. "I feel that we run the government... our joint secretary, undersecretary are guides and philosophers. And whatever they write on the file is signed by the Director General, and the minister also signs it in the same manner. This is how our Ram Rajya runs," Mr Gadkari said.