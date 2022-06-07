Nitin Gadkari, Fellow Union Ministers Snapped In Patna Airport Bus

Nitin Gadkari snapped in a bus at the Patna airport.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is visiting Bihar to launch projects worth Rs 13,000 crore, was snapped sitting in a bus at the Patna airport on Tuesday. The Road Transport Minister was surrounded by a whole host of leaders, including two deputy chief ministers of Bihar: Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi.

Union Ministers Ashwini Choubey and Giriraj Singh were also seen in the picture.

Mr Gadkari, dressed in a grey kurta, is seated, while the leaders are seen standing around him in the airport bus.

Soon after his arrival, the Minister met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)