Nitin Gadkari Faints On Stage During Event In Maharashtra

"I thank all of you for all the well wishes," Nitin Gadkari tweeted later (File)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari fainted during a public event in Maharashtra on Friday, reportedly due to low blood sugar. Nitin Gadkari was at the convocation of an agricultural university in Ahmednagar district, on his feet for the national anthem, when he fainted on stage.

A video shows the minister looking unwell as he stands for the anthem, falling as those around him grab hold of him.

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and officials helped the 61-year-old minister up and sat him down on his chair. Mr Gadkari was examined by doctors.

The minister's aide said he is back to his regular schedule. He left for Shirdi soon after the episode.

Mr Gadkari also tweeted that he was better. "Had slight medical condition due to low sugar. I have been attended by doctors and I am doing well now. I thank all of you for all the well wishes," he posted.

Mr Gadkari is the union minister for road transport and highways, as well as shipping, water resources and Ganga.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.