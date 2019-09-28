NIT Srinagar To Reopen On October 15, 74 Days After Being Closed

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar has been closed since August 3.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar, will reopen on October 15 after remaining closed for a period of 74 days, the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry announced on Friday.

The institute had shut down indefinitely on August 3 when massive troop deployments were made to Kashmir Valley, ahead of parliament's decision to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

"NIT Srinagar will reopen on 15th October! @HRDMinistry @nitsriofficial. Wishing all the best for a smooth academic session ahead," tweeted Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam on Friday.

On August 2, the NIT had issued an indefinite shutdown order even though the local administration denied having issued any instructions. The institute had issued a notice, saying: "This is for the information of all the students of the institute that the class work for all courses stands suspended till further orders. The above notice stands issued in accordance with the instructions received from the District Administration Srinagar."

Schools and colleges in Jammu and Kashmir have started reopening gradually after the shutdown following the withdrawal of special status to the state.

