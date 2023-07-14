NISAR: 5 Points On NASA-ISRO Satellite That Can 'Map All Of Earth In 12 Days'

NISAR (full form NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) is set to launch in early 2024. The jointly developed satellite will track movements of Earth's land and ice surfaces in extremely fine detail.

It will deepen understanding of climate change, deforestation, glacier melt, volcanoes, earthquakes and other issues.

NASA said that the satellite will be capable of monitoring nearly every part of our planet at least once every 12 days. It will also help scientists understand the dynamics of forests, wetlands and agricultural lands.

NISAR's cylindrical radar instrument payload will be the size of an SUV. It will have two bands - the S-band (for monitoring crop and roughness of land) and L-band (to penetrate denser forest canopies).