Nirmala Sitharaman's Day 4 Break-Up Of Economic Package: Highlights

New Delhi:
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is unveiling the fourth tranche of Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus which attempts to soften the blow of the coronavirus and the lockdown on the economy. She is likely to announce relief measures for the infrastructure sector today as she continues to give the finer details of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week. The Finance Minister is likely to announce fund infusion for infrastructure lending.
Here are the Highlights of Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements on Day 4:
- We have been announcing in several tranches the various steps we want to take, to extend assistance which as govt we should; and do it in time. We have PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, post that we ensured that people don't have to suffer filing returns etc. Relief announced for MSMEs and so on, but importantly, PM had also said that we should prepare ourselves for tough competition, so that we are strong enough to face global value chain and are also able to integrate. This is not an isolationist approach, this is making India ready and strong to face global challenges.
- To be a self-reliant India, we need to toughen against competition. I repeat, by saying Atma Nirbhar Bharat, we are not looking inward or isolating ourselves. Many sectors need policy simplification. We need more transparent processes. Only when we decongest sectors will a boost for growth and employment happen.