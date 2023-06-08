Nirmala Sitharaman's Daughter Gets Married In A Simple Home Ceremony

Nirmala Sitharaman Daughter Wedding: It took place in the Vedic order of Adamaru Mutt.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chose her home as the destination for her daughter's wedding, shunning the trend of a big-fat wedding affair.

It was a simple ceremony with family and friends in Bengaluru. No political heavyweights were in attendance.

Ms Sitharaman's daughter Parakala Vangamayi's wedding to Prateek was solemnised as per the Brahmin tradition with seers of Udupi Adamaru Mutt blessing the bride and groom.

Wedding rituals being performed.

The bride wore a pink saree for the special occasion and teamed it with a green blouse. The groom wore a white pancha and shawl.

The mother of the bride, Ms Sitharaman, wore a Molakalmuru saree.

