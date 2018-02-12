Nirmala Sitharaman Visits Jammu In Wake Of Sunjwan Attack: Live Updates

Nirmala Sitharaman also met the civilians and soldiers injured in the Sunjwan attack. (File)

Here are the latest updates on Nirmala Sitharaman's Jammu visit



19:26 (IST) "Pakistan has been violating ceasefire to help infiltrators. Activities of terrorists in the hinterlands are severely curtailed due to relentless efforts of security forces," Ms Sitharaman said during press conference.

19:25 (IST) I wish to express my deepest condolences on loss of lives of our soldiers. I compliment the valour of our brave soldiers: Nirmala Sitharaman 19:24 (IST) The demography of the area indicates local support to the terrorists: Nirmala Sitharaman while addressing a press conference in Jammu. 19:22 (IST) "The counter terrorist operation in Sunjuwan were called off today at 10.30 however the sanitisation operation is on: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Jammu," Nirmala Sitharaman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

19:21 (IST) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is holding a press conference in Jammu. #WATCH Live from Jammu: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds press conference over security situation in Jammu https://t.co/WRHEfOuppG - ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2018 Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is holding a press conference in Jammu.

In the wake of attack on army camp in Sunjwan, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman left for Jammu this afternoon to meet the injured soldiers and civilians and assess the security situation.Army chief, General Bipin Rawat, who arrived in Jammu on Sunday flew back to New Delhi on Monday.The anti-terror operation inside the Sunjwan army camp has been continuing for the last three days as it has not been officially called off so far, news agency IANS reported.Three terrorists were killed by the army during the operation that has now been on for over 50 hours. Five soldiers and a civilian were killed by terrorists, who entered the army camp around 4.45 a.m. on Saturday, according to IANS.