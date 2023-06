The council, chaired by Nirmala Sitharaman, comprises finance ministers of states.

The GST Council on Thursday said it will hold a meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on July 11.

"The 50th meeting of the GST Council will be held on 11th July 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi," the GST Council tweeted.

