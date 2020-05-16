Power Distribution To Be Privatised In Union Territories: Nirmala Sitharaman

Subsidy in the power sector will now be provided through direct transfer, Nirmala Sitharaman said (file)

The inefficiencies of power companies will no longer have to be borne by customers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday, announcing several reforms in the tariff policy as part of the fourth tranche of the centre's coronavirus financial stimulus. She said power companies will have to provide adequate power, and load-shedding will be punishable.

Ms Sitharaman also announced privatisation of power distribution in Union territories under the new policy.

"There will be privatisation here based on the tariff policy, which will soon be in place. Inefficiencies of power companies will no longer have to be borne by customers. There will also be penalties for things like load-shedding," she said in her fourth daily press conference.

"It will also rectify the sub-optimal output of power companies. Needless to say, that when efficiency will rise, quality of service will too," she added.

She announced that subsidy in the power sector will now be provided through direct transfer.