Nirmala Sitharaman Meets PM Amid Extended Lockdown, Concerns Over Economy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the extended lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about the state of the economy as several sectors are not running in their full capacity.
Some industries in rural areas, e-commerce, information technology (IT) and farming will be allowed after April 20, the government said on Wednesday in new guidelines a day after PM Modi extended the nationwide coronavirus lockdown till May 3 and said restrictions would be relaxed after a week in the least infected parts of India.
The government says it will also allow the construction of roads and buildings in rural areas and the manufacture of IT hardware to reduce the distress of millions during a prolonged lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The inter-state transport of goods, essential and non-essential items, will be allowed after April 20. Highway dhabas, truck repair shops and call centres for government activities can reopen from April 20. So can manufacturing units of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.
Manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control will be allowed in special economic zones, industrial estates and industrial townships after implementation of SOP (standard operating procedure) for social distancing. Manufacture of IT hardware and of essential goods and packaging can resume.
The centre last month announced a financial package for those hardest hit by the pandemic. "It is our firm resolve that the poor and vulnerable get all possible help to cope with the testing times," PM Modi had said while announcing the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, a Rs 1.75 lakh crore stimulus that included free food grain and cooking gas to the poor for three months, and cash doles to women and senior citizens.
The manufacturing sector that was already under stress has been hit hard, so is banking. Financial institutions have been told to defer EMIs by six months due to the pandemic. Several firms across sectors have announced pay cuts and reduced their workforce.
A report by Bloomberg said the country's economy may be heading for its first full-year contraction in more than four decades after PM Modi extended the world's biggest lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai514
Pune134
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar22
Nagpur17
Latur8
Palghar8
Aurangabad8
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Osmanabad4
Buldhana4
Jalgaon2
Kolhapur2
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Nashik1
Sindhudurg1
Amravati1
Jalna1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*2048
2916 229
2434 184
295 36
187 9
DistrictCases
South172
Central100
North66
Shahdara60
New Delhi55
South West21
West18
South East18
East14
North East9
North West5
Details Awaited*1040
1578 17
1506 5
40 10
32 2
DistrictCases
Chennai150
Coimbatore60
Dindigul45
Tirunelveli36
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal28
Ranipet27
Chengalpattu24
Theni24
Madurai24
Karur22
Tiruppur19
Thoothukudi17
Villupuram16
Cuddalore13
Salem12
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Nagapattinam11
Tirupattur11
Thanjavur11
Virudhunagar11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanniyakumari6
Kanchipuram6
Vellore5
Sivaganga5
The Nilgiris4
Ramanathapuram2
Kallakurichi2
Tenkasi2
Perambalur1
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*552
1242 38
1110
118 37
14 2
DistrictCases
Jaipur102
Jodhpur54
Bhilwara26
Tonk20
Jhunjhunu20
Jaisalmer16
Bikaner11
Churu11
Kota10
Banswara9
Ajmer7
Dungarpur6
Dausa5
Bharatpur5
Alwar4
Udaipur4
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Karauli1
Sikar1
Details Awaited*704
1023 18
873 18
147
3
DistrictCases
Indore116
Bhopal70
Morena12
Jabalpur8
Ujjain8
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*760
987
870
64
53
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad76
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot9
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*605
766 71
669 63
64 5
33 3
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar58
Agra49
Meerut32
Ghaziabad23
Lucknow21
Shamli14
Saharanpur13
Kanpur Nagar8
Sitapur8
Varanasi7
Bareilly6
Maharajganj6
Ghazipur5
Basti5
Firozabad4
Hathras4
Kheri4
Pratapgarh3
Hapur3
Jaunpur3
Bulandshahr3
Azamgarh3
Baghpat3
Rae Bareli2
Mathura2
Mirzapur2
Pilibhit2
Banda2
Prayagraj1
Auraiya1
Shahjahanpur1
Moradabad1
Kaushambi1
Barabanki1
Bijnor1
Budaun1
Hardoi1
Details Awaited*431
735
673
51
11
DistrictCases
Hyderabad169
Nizamabad26
Warangal Urban23
Medchal Malkajgiri16
Nalgonda13
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Ranga Reddy12
Adilabad10
Kamareddy9
Karimnagar8
Mahabubnagar8
Suryapet8
Sangareddy7
Jagitial4
Vikarabad4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nirmal4
Nagarkurnool2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Peddapalli2
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Details Awaited*295
647
509
120
18
DistrictCases
Kurnool57
Spsr Nellore42
Guntur38
Krishna28
Y.s.r. Kadapa27
Prakasam24
West Godavari21
Visakhapatnam20
Chittoor17
East Godavari12
Anantapur6
Details Awaited*233
525 22
491 13
20 4
14 5
DistrictCases
Kasaragod152
Kannur53
Ernakulam23
Thiruvananthapuram15
Malappuram14
Pathanamthitta13
Kozhikode12
Thrissur11
Idukki10
Kollam7
Palakkad7
Alappuzha3
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Details Awaited*62
388 1
167
218 7
3
DistrictCases
Srinagar33
Bandipora24
Baramulla16
Badgam9
Jammu9
Udhampur8
Kupwara5
Pulwama3
Rajauri3
Shopian3
Ganderbal2
Details Awaited*185
300 22
260 16
36 6
4
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban59
Mysuru34
Bidar10
Chikballapur10
Uttar Kannad10
Belagavi7
Dakshin Kannad7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkot5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Davangere2
Gadag1
Tumakuru1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*106
279 2
187
80 5
12 1
DistrictCases
Kolkata37
Howrah15
Medinipur East12
Kalimpong7
24 Paraganas North6
Jalpaiguri5
Nadia5
24 Paraganas South4
Hooghly4
Purba Bardhaman3
Medinipur West2
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Details Awaited*128
231 18
182 13
42 5
7
DistrictCases
Gurugram35
Mewat28
Palwal28
Faridabad19
Nuh10
Karnal5
Ambala4
Panipat4
Fatehabad3
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Bhiwani2
Rohtak1
Sonipat1
Kaithal1
Jind1
Charki Dadri1
Hisar1
Details Awaited*56
205 6
159
43 9
3
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar25
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur7
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Ropar3
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Sas Mohali1
Moga1
Barnala1
Patiala1
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Details Awaited*97
186
146
27 13
13
DistrictCases
Siwan6
Gaya5
Patna5
Munger4
Gopalganj3
Begusarai2
Nalanda2
Saharsa2
Bhagalpur1
Lakhisarai1
Saran1
Details Awaited*38
70
40
29
1
DistrictCases
Khordha33
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*18
60
41
18
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun13
Udam Singh Nagar4
Nainital3
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*15
37
28
9
0
DistrictCases
Solan7
Kangra3
Una3
Details Awaited*22
35 2
18
16 3
1
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Goalpara4
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Dhubri3
Cachar1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
Kamrup Metro1
South Salmara Mancachar1
Details Awaited*2
33
32
0
1
DistrictCases
Raipur5
Korba2
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*23
33
16
17 4
0
DistrictCases
Ranchi2
Hazaribagh1
Details Awaited*25
28 1
26 1
0
2
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
Details Awaited*3
21
14
7
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil3
Details Awaited*3
17
7
10
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*1
11
1
10
0
DistrictCases
East Khasi Hills1
Details Awaited*6
7
6
0
1
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
7
2
5
0
DistrictCases
Pondicherry4
Mahe1
Details Awaited*2
7
6
1
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
Details Awaited*1
2
1
1 1
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0