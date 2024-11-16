'Impressed...': Nirmala Sitharaman Congratulates Trump Pick Tulsi Gabbard

Nirmala Sitharaman recalled her "few interactions" with Tulsi Gabbard.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today congratulated former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard who will take charge of America's most sensitive secrets as Director of National Intelligence. Ms Sitharaman also recalled her "few interactions" with Ms Gabbard that left her impressed.

"For 21 years you served the USA as a soldier becoming a Lt. Colonel in Army Reserve. In my few interactions with you, have been impressed by the clarity of your thoughts and dedication. Good wishes," the 65-year-old posted on X.

Congratulations @TulsiGabbard on being selected to serve as Director of National Intelligence. For 21 yrs you served the USA as a soldier becoming a Lt. Colonel in Army Reserve. In my few interactions with you, have been impressed by the clarity of your thoughts and dedication.… pic.twitter.com/b5LSZyx9F9 — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 15, 2024

Tulsi Gabbard, who switched sides from the Democrats to back Donald Trump's reelection, would in her new role oversee the coordination of the 18 intelligence agencies.

US President-elect Donald Trump has handed top roles for his future White House to a mix of political allies, firebrands and a few relatively conventional figures. RFK Jr (Health Secretary), Elon Musk (Government Efficiency), Pete Hegseth (Defense Secretary) and Mike Waltz (National Security Advisor) were among the key nominations.

Several of his choices - including TV news anchor Hegseth at the helm of the Pentagon and Matt Gaetz, an ally embroiled in sexual misconduct allegations for attorney general, - have unnerved the Washington establishment.

Some of the key nominations would require potentially difficult Senate confirmations unless Trump can circumvent scrutiny through a process called recess appointments.

Tulsi Gabbard has echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin's talking points about the invasion of Ukraine. The 43-year-old, who left the Democratic Party in 2022, has been criticising US President Joe Biden for his support for Ukraine.

She also spoke out against U.S. military intervention in the civil war in Syria under former President Barack Obama and met in 2017 with Moscow-backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, with whom Washington severed all diplomatic ties in 2012.

Trump, who defeated Vice President Kamala Harris comfortably last week, will return to Washington in January after becoming the first Republican to secure the popular vote since George W Bush in 2004.