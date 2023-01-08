Nirmala Sitharaman: Centre To Give Loans To 9,000 Farmers In Rajasthan

The Finance Minister said that the planned loans will given in just one day. (File)

In a credit outreach programme, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the government would give out cheques for loans under Kisan Credit Card Scheme to as many as 9,000 farmers with a total outlay of Rs 1,500 crore in just one day.

The Minister was accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the event in Kota on Sunday.

In Kota, Ms Sitharaman on Sunday said the government gave out more credit sanction to more than 2,363 farmers under PM SVANidhi scheme, which amounts to more than Rs 3 crore, in one day.

The Finance minister said, "Altogether, we will give credit sanctions to 9,000 farmers whether it would be in loans or loans to buy tractor or others."

Under Mudra loan, she said over 3,700 women and men will get loans which will amount to Rs 40 crore.

She said under the startup Scheme for rural -- Standup, as many as 20 people in Kota will get Rs 2 crore will be sanctioned on Sunday.

"We distributed Rs 10 crore for animal husbandry at the start of the year, which was the target. But today, we will distribute more than Rs 68 crore for animal husbandry in Kota today," Ms Sitharaman said during her speech in Kota.

The Union finance minister also said many banks have stalls to facilitate farmers in the purchase of tractors.

During the event, the Union minister flagged off five mobile ATM vans, one for which was sanctioned to Kota District Central Co-operative Bank and four sanctioned to Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank, during a credit outreach programme in Kota, Rajasthan.

